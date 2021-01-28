U.S. House will bring budget resolution to floor next week: Pelosi

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks to a news conference with staff members on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives’ Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said the House will take its first steps next week toward passing a new coronavirus aid bill when it debates budget rules that would allow Democrats to advance a bill in the Senate without Republican support.

“We’re going to bring a budget resolution to the floor next week,” Pelosi told reporters. “By the end of the week, we’ll be finished with the budget resolution, which will be about reconciliation, if needed.”