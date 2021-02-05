Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
U.S. Houses OKs budget package paving way for Biden COVID-19 relief bill

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved a budget package on Friday that enables Democrats to push President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package through Congress without Republican support in a process that will likely take weeks.

The Senate approved the budget plan earlier on Friday.

Intended as a blueprint for writing the upcoming COVID-19 aid bill, the budget resolution is not a law, and does not require a presidential signature. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

