Healthcare

U.S. House's Hoyer: coronavirus needs more than $1.5 trillion bipartisan group wants

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Tuesday requirements for coronavirus relief are greater than $1.5 trillion that a bipartisan group called the “Problem Solvers” caucus is proposing, but he called their ideas “useful.”

Speaking to reporters, Hoyer said “getting to a compromise is absolutely essential” on coronavirus relief. He said he believed that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were talking at least once a week on the subject.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell

