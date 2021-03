FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) speaks during debate ahead of a House of Representatives vote on impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump for his role in last week's siege of the U.S. Capitol, formally charging Trump with inciting insurrection in a speech shortly before the riot, in this frame grab from video shot inside the House Chamber of the Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 13, 2021. House TV via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Tuesday he expects the House of Representatives to take up President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan again next week, after the Senate passes the measure this Friday or Saturday.