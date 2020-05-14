Company News
May 14, 2020 / 6:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

NIH to study malaria drug championed by President Trump against COVID-19

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - The National Institutes of Health said on Thursday it began a study to evaluate the combination of antibiotic azithromycin and malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which was previously touted by U.S. President Donald Trump as a “game changer”, for the treatment of COVID-19.

The study, for which Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will be donating medicines, will assess whether the combination can prevent hospitalization and death from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

