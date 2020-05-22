U.S. Justice Department backs lawsuit challenging Illinois coronavirus restrictions

WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Friday weighed in on a legal challenge brought against Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s coronavirus stay-at-home orders, filing a statement of interest in federal court in support of the lawsuit.

The U.S. Justice Department filing raised objections to the Democratic governor’s action on Thursday removing the case against him from state court, where it was filed by Republican state Representative Darren Bailey, to a federal court. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball in Washington; Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Chris Reese )