U.S. to test some immigrants for coronavirus before deportation

WASHINGTON, April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) plans to begin testing some migrants in detention for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, before deporting them to other countries, according to a U.S. official familiar with the effort.

ICE will acquire 2,000 tests per month from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to screen deportees, the official said, without giving further details on when the effort will start.

The move comes amid criticism from foreign governments about receiving migrants infected with virus. (Reporting by Ted Hesson; Editing by Sandra Maler)