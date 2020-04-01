Trump administration looking to infrastructure for stimulus -Mnuchin

WASHINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is very interested in using infrastructure projects to blunt the economic effects of the coronavirus crisis and the administration is having ongoing talks about creating an infrastructure plan.

“The president has been very clear: he is prepared to do whatever we need to do to make sure that American workers and American businesses are protected,” he said. “If we need more programs, more money we will be going back to Congress.” (Reporting by Lisa Lambert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)