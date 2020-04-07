Trump removes inspector general overseeing implementation of $2.3 trln coronavirus relief -Politico

WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has removed the inspector general who was named to oversee implementation of the $2.3 trillion coronavirus economic relief, Politico reported on Tuesday.

Trump removed Glenn Fine, the acting Inspector General for the Pentagon who was named last week to chair a committee acting as a sort of uber-watchdog over the historic economic stimulus plan, from his post on Monday. That also led Fine to leave the committee. He has been replaced by the Environmental Protection Agency’s inspector general, according to Politico. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert, Editing by Franklin Paul)