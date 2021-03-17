IRS confirms delay in U.S. tax deadline to May 17

A security camera hangs near a corner of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Internal Revenue Service confirmed on Wednesday it will automatically extend the federal income tax filing and payment due date for individuals to May 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the IRS said individual taxpayers do not need to file any forms to qualify for the extension and will not pay penalties or interest on any taxes due that are paid between April 15 and May 17.

The confirmation from the tax agency and the U.S. Treasury comes after two Democratic congressmen announced the delay.