REFILE-U.S. IRS could take up to 20 weeks to issue all paper checks - House committee memo

WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - Americans should start receiving direct deposit payments from the U.S. government around April 13 to help them cope with the coronavirus pandemic, but others may have to wait until mid-September to receive paper checks, according to a key congressional committee.

The U.S. government is expected to distribute 60 million payments of up to $1,200 per individual using bank deposit information gleaned from 2018 and 2019 income tax filings during the week of April 13, according to a memo from Democrats on the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee.

But it will not begin to send out paper checks to those who do not have bank deposit information on file until about 21 days later on May 4, according to the memo, which was reviewed by Reuters. (Reporting by David Morgan; editing by Andy Sullivan and Chizu Nomiyama)