Science supports plans for July 4 celebration - White House

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is confident science supports its plans for a July 4 celebration in Washington, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

President Joe Biden plans a celebration on the White House lawn with service members and their families, and Washington’s National Mall will be open to spectators to watch an evening fireworks celebration over the Washington Monument. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Jonathan Oatis)