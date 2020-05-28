U.S. Senator Kaine tests positive for coronavirus antibodies

WASHINGTON, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine announced on Friday that he and his wife Anne have tested positive for coronavirus antibodies after experiencing flu-like symptoms in March and April.

“We each tested positive for coronavirus antibodies this month,” the Virginia Democrat said in a statement posted to his office website.

“We will keep following (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines - hand-washing, mask wearing, social distancing. We encourage others to do so as well. It shows those around you that you care about them,” he said. (Reporting by David Morgan Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)