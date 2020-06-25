Kudlow says he expects some U.S. shutdowns in certain areas

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - Spikes in novel coronavirus cases in parts of the United States will likely trigger closures in certain areas, but there will not be a nationwide shutdown, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday.

Kudlow, in an interview on Fox Business Network, said he still expects to see a “strong v” shaped economic recovery and anticipated a 20% growth “snapback” in the third and fourth quarters of 2020. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)