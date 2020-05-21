Kudlow says no need for more unemployment even as election looms

May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Thursday dismissed the idea of extending unemployment benefits even as he acknowledged that nation’s unemployment rate could still be in double digits when American vote in November.

Kudlow, in an interview with the Washington Post, also said President Donald Trump was happy with the U.S. Federal Reserve’s performance but differed with the president in saying he did not see a need for the central bank to pursue negative interest rates right now. (Reporting by David Lawder and Susan Heavey, Editing by Franklin Paul)