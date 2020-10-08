Kudlow says Trump backs separate bills for certain COVID-19 aid

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Thursday said the White House would like to have more COVID-19 aid passed before the election but that the nation’s economy did not necessarily depend on an assistance package.

“Now the president believes that we should shift into ... stand-alone bills to get the key points through,” Kudlow told Fox News in an interview. (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)