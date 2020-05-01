Healthcare
May 1, 2020 / 1:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kudlow says White House to focus on future growth incentives

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday the Trump administration would focus on pro-growth measures and removing business barriers, as Congress deliberates the next massive coronavirus relief package.

“So, we have our own set of asks, and we’ll probably come together in a few weeks, and resume the discussions, but our emphasis, I believe, is going to be on future growth incentives,” Kudlow said in an interview with Fox News.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below