Trump administration readying $400 bln boost to economy -Kudlow

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - The United States stands ready to pour $400 billion into the nation’s economy to help mitigate the economic hit from the fast-spreading and highly-contagious coronavirus outbreak, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday.

“We’ve got about $400 billion of fiscal actions that we can use - executive authority and the legislation, which is now before the Senate,” Kudlow told Fox Business Network in an interview (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Tim Ahmann; writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)