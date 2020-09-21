White House's Kudlow cites worries Britain might shut down

FILE PHOTO: White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow (CT) speaks by video feed during the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention broadcast from Washington, U.S. August 25, 2020. 2020 Republican National Convention/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House adviser Larry Kudlow, in response to a question on stock market concerns, said on Monday there were worries that Britain might shut down over coronavirus.

“I do think however there’s some worries that Britain might shut down. It’s coming out of London, I can’t verify it’s not my job, but I read the reports like everybody else and I think that’s a great concern,” Kudlow told reporters at the White House.

“The USA is in much better position, thankfully. We’ve regained control of the virus, both the cases and the fatalities. But I think people are worried about Britain and maybe the rest of Europe as well.”