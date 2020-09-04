White House's Kudlow: "we can live" without coronavirus relief deal

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Friday said that negotiations on another coronavirus relief bill are continuing, but said that the United States can survive the end of the year without another round of aid meant to alleviate economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Look, we can live with it. We can absolutely live with it,” Kudlow told Bloomberg TV when asked how comfortable he would be if the Republican White House and Democrats in Congress do not reach a deal by the end of the year. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Timothy Ahmann)