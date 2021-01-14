REFILE-Fourth U.S. lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 after U.S. Capitol attack

(Corrects typographical error in congressman’s first name to make it “Adriano” instead of “Andriano”)

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Adriano Espaillat on Thursday said he had tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the fourth member of Congress to announce they had contracted the novel coronavirus following a mob attack on the U.S. Capitol last week.

“I am following guidance from my physician and quarantining at home after having tested positive for COVID-19,” he wrote on Twitter.