U.S. companies announced 633 job cuts from coronavirus so far - Challenger, Gray and Christmas

March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. companies have announced 633 layoffs related to the coronavirus outbreak through Thursday morning, the global outplacement firm challenger, Gray and Christmas said on Thursday, providing the first tally of job losses from what has mushroomed into a global pandemic.

“We are indeed seeing job cuts from companies that are grappling with Supply Shock. The Port of Los Angeles cut 145 drivers after shipments from China stalled, and a toy maker cut 18 jobs due to a work stoppage in China,” said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of the firm, which produces a widely followed monthly measure of layoff announcements.