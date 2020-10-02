Senator Mike Lee says he tested positive for coronavirus: Twitter

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) asks questions to former FBI Director James Comey during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing to examine the Crossfire Hurricane Investigation in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2020. Ken Cedeno/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Mike Lee on Friday said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would remain isolated for 10 days, but said he would be back to work in time to consider the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

“Unlike the test I took just a few days ago while visiting the White House, yesterday’s test came back positive,” Lee, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said on Twitter.