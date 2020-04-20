Factbox
April 20, 2020 / 5:38 PM / in 28 minutes

FACTBOX-U.S. states, cities forecast deep revenue hit from coronavirus outbreak

3 Min Read

    April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. states and cities are staring into a financial
abyss as they assess tax revenue shortfalls from the depressive impact of the
coronavirus outbreak on their economies.
    With social distancing and stay-at-home orders in most of the nation to slow
the virus' spread, nonessential businesses and services have shuttered, leading
to skyrocketing unemployment and lower consumer spending. As a result, cities
and states are starting to project deep revenue losses, particularly for big
money generators like income and sales taxes.
    Barclays has estimated tax revenue losses for states and municipalities will
total $350 billion or more for fiscal years 2020 and 2021. The $2.3 trillion
U.S. CARES Act allocated $150 billion to the governments exclusively to cover
virus-related expenses they incur. 
    Meanwhile, mayors and governors are clamoring for more federal money with
the National Governors Association asking for $500 billion and city and county
groups seeking $250 billion.
 With the next virus relief bill unlikely to contain any aid, two
U.S. senators on Monday proposed a $500 billion rescue package for the
governments.
    In the absence of more federal funding, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
warned on Monday that schools, local governments and hospitals face cuts of 20%
each in the current state budget. 
    Here are recent projections of revenue losses for the current and next
fiscal year:   
    
                 FY 2020                     FY 2021
                                             
 Detroit         $154 million                $194 million
 Houston                                     $70 million
 Illinois        $2.7 billion                $4.6 billion
 Los Angeles     $231 million                $194 million-$598 million
 Maryland        $2.8 billion                                         
 Michigan        $1 billion-$3 billion       $1 billion-$4 billion
 New York City   $2.2 billion                $5.2 billion
 New York State                              $10 billion
 Oklahoma        $416 million                                         
 Pennsylvania    $2.7 billion-$3.9 billion*                           
 South Carolina  $507 million                $643.5 million
 Vermont         $202 million                                         
  *Combined fiscal 2020 and 2021
  Source: State and city reports and press releases  

 (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago
Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below