FACTBOX-U.S. states, cities forecast deep revenue hit from coronavirus outbreak

April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. states and cities are staring into a financial abyss as they assess tax revenue shortfalls from the depressive impact of the coronavirus outbreak on their economies. With social distancing and stay-at-home orders in most of the nation to slow the virus' spread, nonessential businesses and services have shuttered, leading to skyrocketing unemployment and lower consumer spending. As a result, cities and states are starting to project deep revenue losses, particularly for big money generators like income and sales taxes. Barclays has estimated tax revenue losses for states and municipalities will total $350 billion or more for fiscal years 2020 and 2021. The $2.3 trillion U.S. CARES Act allocated $150 billion to the governments exclusively to cover virus-related expenses they incur. Meanwhile, mayors and governors are clamoring for more federal money with the National Governors Association asking for $500 billion and city and county groups seeking $250 billion. With the next virus relief bill unlikely to contain any aid, two U.S. senators on Monday proposed a $500 billion rescue package for the governments. In the absence of more federal funding, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo warned on Monday that schools, local governments and hospitals face cuts of 20% each in the current state budget. Here are recent projections of revenue losses for the current and next fiscal year: FY 2020 FY 2021 Detroit $154 million $194 million Houston $70 million Illinois $2.7 billion $4.6 billion Los Angeles $231 million $194 million-$598 million Maryland $2.8 billion Michigan $1 billion-$3 billion $1 billion-$4 billion New York City $2.2 billion $5.2 billion New York State $10 billion Oklahoma $416 million Pennsylvania $2.7 billion-$3.9 billion* South Carolina $507 million $643.5 million Vermont $202 million *Combined fiscal 2020 and 2021 Source: State and city reports and press releases (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)