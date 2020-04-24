FACTBOX-U.S. states, cities forecast deep revenue hit from coronavirus outbreak

April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. states and cities are staring into a financial abyss as they assess tax revenue shortfalls from the depressive impact the coronavirus outbreak has on their economies. With social distancing and stay-at-home orders in most of the nation to slow the virus' spread, nonessential businesses and services have shuttered, leading to skyrocketing unemployment and lower consumer spending. As a result, cities and states are starting to project deep revenue losses, particularly for big money generators like income and sales taxes. Barclays has estimated tax revenue losses for states and municipalities will total $350 billion or more for fiscal years 2020 and 2021. The $2.3 trillion U.S. CARES Act allocated $150 billion to the governments exclusively to cover virus-related expenses they incur. Mayors and governors are clamoring for more federal money with the National Governors Association asking for $500 billion and U.S. city and county groups seeking $250 billion. In the meantime, some governments are tapping reserve funds and taking action to reduce spending, including laying off or imposing unpaid furloughs on workers. Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Congress girded for a new battle over federal assistance to states and local governments. While Democratic leaders have advocated for the move, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday said he favored allowing bankruptcy for cash-strapped states over sending them more federal money. Here are recent projections of revenue losses for the current and next fiscal year: FY 2020 FY 2021 Alaska $527 million $815 million Arizona $600 million-$1.6 billion Detroit $154 million $194 million Houston $70 million Illinois $2.7 billion $4.6 billion Kansas $826.8 million $445 million Los Angeles $108.5 million $194 million-$598 million Maryland $2.8 billion Michigan $1 billion-$3 billion $1 billion-$4 billion New York City $2.2 billion $5.2 billion New York State $10 billion-$15 billion Oklahoma $417 million $1.36 billion Pennsylvania $2.7 billion-$3.9 billion* Philadelphia $310 million Phoenix $27 million-$30 million $40 million-$140 million San Diego $176 million San Jose $45 million $65 million South Carolina $507 million $643.5 million Washington D.C. $721.8 million $773.6 million Vermont $202 million *Combined fiscal 2020 and 2021 Sources: State and city reports and press releases, National Conference of State Legislatures (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Alden Bentley and Aurora Ellis)