April 24, 2020

FACTBOX-U.S. states, cities forecast deep revenue hit from coronavirus outbreak

    April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. states and cities are staring into a financial
abyss as they assess tax revenue shortfalls from the depressive impact the
coronavirus outbreak has on their economies.
    With social distancing and stay-at-home orders in most of the nation to slow
the virus' spread, nonessential businesses and services have shuttered, leading
to skyrocketing unemployment and lower consumer spending. As a result, cities
and states are starting to project deep revenue losses, particularly for big
money generators like income and sales taxes.
    Barclays has estimated tax revenue losses for states and municipalities will
total $350 billion or more for fiscal years 2020 and 2021. The $2.3 trillion
U.S. CARES Act allocated $150 billion to the governments exclusively to cover
virus-related expenses they incur.
    Mayors and governors are clamoring for more federal money with the National
Governors Association asking for $500 billion and U.S. city and county groups
seeking $250 billion. In the meantime, some governments are tapping reserve
funds and taking action to reduce spending, including laying off or imposing
unpaid furloughs on workers.
    Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Congress girded for a new battle over
federal assistance to states and local governments. While
Democratic leaders have advocated for the move, U.S. Senate Majority Leader
Mitch McConnell on Wednesday said he favored allowing bankruptcy for
cash-strapped states over sending them more federal money.
    Here are recent projections of revenue losses for the current and next
fiscal year:
                  FY 2020                     FY 2021
 Alaska           $527 million                $815 million
 Arizona                                      $600 million-$1.6 billion
 Detroit          $154 million                $194 million
 Houston                                      $70 million
 Illinois         $2.7 billion                $4.6 billion
 Kansas           $826.8 million              $445 million
 Los Angeles      $108.5 million              $194 million-$598 million
 Maryland         $2.8 billion                                         
 Michigan         $1 billion-$3 billion       $1 billion-$4 billion
 New York City    $2.2 billion                $5.2 billion
 New York State                               $10 billion-$15 billion
 Oklahoma         $417 million                $1.36 billion
 Pennsylvania     $2.7 billion-$3.9 billion*                           
 Philadelphia     $310 million                                         
 Phoenix          $27 million-$30 million     $40 million-$140 million
 San Diego                                    $176 million
 San Jose         $45 million                 $65 million
 South Carolina   $507 million                $643.5 million
 Washington D.C.  $721.8 million              $773.6 million
 Vermont          $202 million                                         
 *Combined fiscal 2020 and 2021
Sources: State and city reports and press releases, National Conference of State
Legislatures  

 (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Alden Bentley and Aurora Ellis)
