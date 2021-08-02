Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Louisiana reinstates statewide mask mandate as COVID overwhelms hospitals

By Reuters Staff

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Monday said he had reinstated a statewide indoor mask mandate for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, as COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state near their highest point of the entire pandemic.

Edwards said the mask mandate included schools and was for everyone aged 5 and up. The governor said hospitals in the state were being overwhelmed and enduring a acute shortage of staff. (Reporting by Brad Brooks in Lubbock, Texas; Editing by Leslie Adler)

