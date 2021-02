FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to announce changes to the main U.S. coronavirus disease (COVID-19) aid program for small businesses during brief remarks in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration will deliver more than 25 million masks to community health centers, food pantries and soup kitchens from March through May as part of its battle against the coronavirus pandemic, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

The White House estimates between 12 and 15 million Americans will have access to the masks.