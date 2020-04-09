Top U.S. House Republican doesn't favor more "vote by mail" funds

WASHINGTON, April 9 (Reuters) - The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, said Thursday he does not see the need for additional funding to enable voting by mail as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, McCarthy said he saw Democratic calls for more money for election assistance as an attempt to “federalize” U.S. elections, when voting procedures were largely a state matter.

Congress approved $400 million to help states fund options such as voting by mail in a coronavirus relief bill passed last month, but Democrats have said at least $2 billion more is needed. “I don’t see the need for that right now,” McCarthy said.