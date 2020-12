U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks through the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Friday talks on coronavirus stimulus remain productive and negotiators are making headway, adding in remarks as he opened the U.S. Senate that a framework for a relief plan is “close at hand.”