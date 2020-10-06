Senate Republican leader agrees with Trump on ending COVID relief talks

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he agreed with President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the plug on negotiations on a new coronavirus relief bill.

Asked if he backed Trump’s decision, McConnell told reporters at the Capitol that he did. “I think his view was that they were not going to produce a result and we need to concentrate on what’s achievable,” McConnell said. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Leslie Adler)