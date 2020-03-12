U.S. Senate Republican leader blasts House's coronavirus bill

WASHINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) - A wide-ranging coronavirus response bill sought by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives was criticized on Thursday by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who said more limited legislation could be sought.

Calling the House bill an “ideological wish list,” McConnell, a Republican, said in a Senate speech, “I hope Senate Democrats will not block potential requests from our colleagues today to pass smaller, non-controversial pieces of legislation today.”