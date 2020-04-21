U.S. Senate's McConnell: reached bipartisan agreement on coronavirus bill

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell welcomed a bipartisan agreement on additional coronavirus relief on Tuesday and said he hoped the Senate would quickly pass it.

McConnell, a Republican, said the deal had over $320 billion for a small business loan program, $60 billion for another emergency small business loan program, $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for coronavirus testing.

“I welcome this bipartisan agreement and hope the Senate will quickly pass it once members have reviewed the final text,” he said.