Market News
March 17, 2020 / 7:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Senate's McConnell says 'not leaving town' until coronavirus aid bill is passed

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - U.S Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday “we’re not leaving town” until senators have passed another coronavirus aid bill.

McConnell, a Republican, told reporters the Senate is working to quickly pass a coronavirus relief bill approved by the House of Representatives, but that it was too early to tell if he supported elements of a White House coronavirus stimulus plan. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Mohammad Zargham Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

