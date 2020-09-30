U.S. Senate's McConnell says Republicans, Democrats "very far apart" on coronavirus relief

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that Republicans and Democrats are still very far apart on how much to spend on another coronavirus relief package.

“Secretary Mnuchin and the Speaker are continuing to speak, but we’re very very far apart,” McConnell told reporters, referring to ongoing talks about coronavirus aid between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. McConnell said Pelosi’s latest proposal of $2.2 trillion was “outlandish”. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell, Editing by Franklin Paul)