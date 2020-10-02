Trump has mild symptoms, will remain on job -chief of staff

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19 but he was expected to remain on the job, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Friday.

“The American people can rest assured that we have a president that is not only on the job, will remain on the job and I’m optimistic that he’ll have a very quick and speedy recovery,” Meadows told reporters at the White House.

He said there would be updates on Trump’s health later on Friday. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper, Writing by Doina Chiacu;)