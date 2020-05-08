Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 8, 2020

Union says opposes reopening U.S. meat plants, more workers die

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 8 (Reuters) - The largest union representing U.S. meatpacking workers said on Friday it opposed the reopening of plants and that the Trump administration had failed to guarantee workers’ safety.

At least 30 meatpacking workers have died of the novel coronavirus, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents more than 250,000 meatpacking and food processing workers, said in a statement. (Reporting by Tom Polansek and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Sandra Maler)

