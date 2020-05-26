Iowa to give aid to farmers who euthanize hogs during pandemic

CHICAGO, May 26 (Reuters) - Iowa, which produces about a third of U.S. pigs, will become the first state to provide financial aid to farmers who must dispose of hogs euthanized because of the coronavirus pandemic, the state’s agriculture department said on Tuesday.

Farmers have killed pigs and chickens as the pandemic shuts or slows operations at slaughterhouses and upends the food supply chain, leaving producers without markets for their animals, room to keep them or money to feed them.

Iowa’s agriculture department requested $24 million to help farmers pay to dispose of their hogs, spokeswoman Keely Coppess said. The money will come from the state’s portion of federal coronavirus relief funds. The final amount distributed to farmers will depend on how many apply for aid and how much money the department receives, Coppess said.

The payments will be the latest financial assistance for the agriculture sector. President Donald Trump last month announced a separate $19 billion relief program to help U.S. farmers cope with the impact of the coronavirus.

Iowa’s payout offers farmers $40 for each hog they dispose of that was ready for slaughter and weighed at least 225 pounds, according to the state agriculture department. A veterinarian must confirm the animals faced “impending welfare issues” before being euthanized, the department said.

The payments are not enough to cover all of farmers’ costs for raising a hog. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue last week said the Trump administration would provide aid to producers who euthanized livestock but added that details were still being studied. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Aurora Ellis)