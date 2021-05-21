U.S. sends 1.2 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to Mexico

MEXICO CITY, May 20 (Reuters) - The United States sent Mexico nearly 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

The new batch of vaccines arrived after U.S. President Joe Biden said this week he planned to send 60 million AstraZeneca shots to other countries. The United States previously sent 2.7 million doses of the same vaccine to Mexico in March. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)