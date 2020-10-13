U.S. Army chief returns to Pentagon after self-quarantine

FILE PHOTO: Gen. James C. McConville, chief of staff of the Army, testifies to the Senate Armed Services Committee during a hearing examining military housing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Army’s chief of staff returned to the Pentagon on Tuesday, in a sign that the U.S. military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff were starting to move towards ending their self-quarantine following a coronavirus scare at a recent top-level meeting.

Two senior military officials who attended the meeting earlier this month tested positive for COVID-19, leading to almost all of the military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff to go into self-quarantine last week.

“I was tested this morning and all negative and I’ve been cleared by the docs (doctors) to come back in,” U.S. Army Chief of Staff General said during a press conference at the Pentagon.