March 11, 2020 / 8:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

White House task force recommends anti-coronvirus strategies for 4 counties

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - The White House coronavirus task force on Wednesday recommended strategies to combat the outbreak in the hard-hit counties of King, Pierce and Snohomish in Washington state and Santa Clara in California.

In a statement released by Vice President Mike Pence’s office, the task force said its recommendations included workplaces encouraging telework and expanding sick leave policies, and community and faith-based organizations cancelling gatherings “of any size.” (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Writing by Eric Beech)

