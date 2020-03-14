REFILE-U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says there is an agreement on coronavirus bill

(Refiles to change to FOX Business Network in second paragraph)

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday there was an agreement on coronavirus response legislation, after lawmakers raised doubts about whether an accord on the aid package had been reached.

“We have an agreement that reflects what the president talked about in his speech the other night,” Mnuchin said in an interview with FOX Business Network. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Daniel Wallis)