WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal aid funds meant to help Americans cope with the economic effects of the global pandemic could go out next week, after a relief deal makes its way through Congress to President Donald Trump to sign, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a CNBC interview on Monday.