Mnuchin says COVID-19 relief talks with senators making progress

Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Treasury secretary, speaks during a House Small Business Committee hearing in Washington, DC, U.S., July 17, 2020. The committee hearing is looking into the Small Business Administration and Treasury pandemic programs. Erin Scott/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that his discussions with Republican and Democratic senators have made “a lot of progress” on COVID-19 relief and that further discussions were expected later in the day.

“I spoke to senators on both sides. We had a very productive call yesterday with a lot of people,” Mnuchin told reporters. “So I think we’re making a lot of progress.”

“There’s more discussions going on today,” Mnuchin added.