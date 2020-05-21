Bonds News
May 21, 2020 / 3:54 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Mnuchin sees U.S. economic bottom in Q2, 'gigantic increase' in Q4

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday he believes the U.S. economy will “bottom out” in the second quarter and start to improve with the third quarter, with a “gigantic increase” in fourth quarter activity.

“When you come off of a low number of closing down the economy, you’re going to have very, very big increases,” Mnuchin told an online conference organized by The Hill newspaper. So yes, I think you’re going to see a very large — call it a gigantic — increase in the fourth quarter.” (Reporting by David Lawder, Editing by Franklin Paul)


