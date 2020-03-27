U.S. not bailing out airlines, Boeing not using federal money -Treasury Secretary

WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Friday that the coronavirus economic stimulus bill set to soon pass the House of Representatives is not an airline bailout and that taxpayers will need to be compenstated for relief given to the companies badly hobbled by the global pandemic.

At the same time, Mnuchin said in an interview with Fox Business that plane-maker Boeing Co. has no intention of using federal money. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Doina Chiacu; Writing by Lisa Lambert)