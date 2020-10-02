U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin tests negative for COVID-19: spokeswoman

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks during a news conference to announce the Trump administration's restoration of sanctions on Iran, at the U.S. State Department in Washington, U.S., September 21, 2020. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has tested negative for coronavirus, a spokeswoman said on Friday after President Donald Trump announced he and his wife had tested positive.

“As part of regular protocols, Secretary @stevenmnuchin1 has been tested daily for COVID-19. He tested negative for COVID-19 this morning and will continue to be tested daily,” Treasury spokeswoman Monica Crowley said on Twitter.