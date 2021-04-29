Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Race for a cure

U.S. trade negotiator discusses COVID-19 IP waiver with Moderna CEO

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines are pictured at a rural vaccination site in Columbus, New Mexico, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Wednesday met virtually with the top executive of drugmaker Moderna to discuss a proposed waiver of certain intellectual property rights in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tai’s office said.

Tai and Moderna Chief Executive Stephane Bancel also discussed increasing vaccine production and global health issues, Tai’s office said in a statement.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

