Acting U.S. Navy secretary says he stands by comments on carrier

WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - Acting U.S. Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said on Monday that he stood by the comments he made about the coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt.

“I stand by every word I said, even, regrettably any profanity that may have been used for emphasis,” Modly said in a statement.

“Anyone who has served on a Navy ship would understand. I ask, but don’t expect, that people read them in their entirety,” he added. (Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart Editing by Chris Reese)