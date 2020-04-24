Healthcare
April 24, 2020 / 7:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US Navy recommends reinstating fired captain of coronavirus-hit ship -officials

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Navy leaders on Friday recommended that the reinstatement of the commander of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, who was fired after he pleaded for help with a coronavirus outbreak onboard, U.S. officials told Reuters.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the recommendation to reinstate Captain Brett Crozier was made during a meeting on Friday between U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Navy leaders.

The decision is pending Esper’s approval, the officials said. (Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Sandra Maler)

