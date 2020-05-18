A sixth region of New York ready to reopen-governor

May 18 (Reuters) - A region in the western corner of New York will become the sixth region to start reopening on Tuesday after hiring enough people to trace contacts of people who test positive for the novel coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo told a daily briefing.

The western New York region will follow the reopening of five regions on Friday — all of them in central and upstate parts of the state outside New York City, which remains under strict stay-at-home restrictions. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)